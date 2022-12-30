Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

