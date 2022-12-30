NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 805,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 180,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 118.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.