Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.