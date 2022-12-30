McDonald Partners LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

