Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 962.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

