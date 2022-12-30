McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

