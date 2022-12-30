6,778 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.