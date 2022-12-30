McDonald Partners LLC Sells 8,092 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

