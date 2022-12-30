Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

