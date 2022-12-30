McDonald Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.