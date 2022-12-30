Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $631,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 20.20% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Bros. Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

