Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.