Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,848 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,812,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $259.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

