Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

