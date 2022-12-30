Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $193,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

