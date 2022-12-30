2,193 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

