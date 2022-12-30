The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 36.9% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

