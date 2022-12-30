NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $390.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $650.70.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

