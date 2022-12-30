Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

