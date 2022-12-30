Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

