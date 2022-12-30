Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

