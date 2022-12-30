The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

