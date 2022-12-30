Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

