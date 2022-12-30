NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

