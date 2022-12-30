Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $93.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

