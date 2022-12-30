NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

