Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Up 4.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

