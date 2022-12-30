Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SJM opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

