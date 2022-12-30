NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $363.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

