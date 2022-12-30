Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000.

IVW opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

