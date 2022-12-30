Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVDA opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The stock has a market cap of $363.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
