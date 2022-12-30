L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

