TFG Advisers LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

