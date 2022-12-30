Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 256.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

