Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 310 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

ADI stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

