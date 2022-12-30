iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

