TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day moving average of $391.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

