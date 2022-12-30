China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

V stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

