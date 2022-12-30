Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $257.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

