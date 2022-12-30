Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.