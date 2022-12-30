JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.91. The stock has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.