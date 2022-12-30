Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.21

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.21 and last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 74275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

