Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

