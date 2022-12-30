Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $109.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.