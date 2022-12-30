Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 5,604 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

