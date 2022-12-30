AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.