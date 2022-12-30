Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 120.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.88. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

