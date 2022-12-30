L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $206.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

