NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,138,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,129,329,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

