Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $329.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

